© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My dear truth seekers, in this video, I will tell you in detail about this provocation and how Russia managed to deliver a devastating blow to the Ukrainian Army and the North Atlantic Alliance. So, a few minutes ago, the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, officially announced that the day after the assassination of General Kirillov, the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces fired six Franco-British Storm Shadow cruise missiles against the Rostov region. According to Yuri Slyusar, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all these cruise missiles............................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/