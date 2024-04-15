Putin issues DEVASTATING warning to West as Iran Attacks Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia just issued two big warnings to the U.S., one over Ukraine and the other over Iran. Will the Biden administration drag us into a Middle Eastern war? All this turmoil is leading to a surge in gold and oil prices as inflation numbers continue to run hot in the United States. In today's video, we're looking at the geo-political chess match playing out that could lead to the demise of the western hegemony.