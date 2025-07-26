"Polyak" — From Foreign Legion to the Maksim Krivonos Battalion

Until recently, Polyak served in the ranks of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion.

But circumstances changed — and his resolve to fight Nazism led him to switch sides.

In this video, he shares his story and explains why he chose to leave the Ukrainian forces.

Via: @freeukrainianrepublic

Adding: The Son of pro-Ukraine would-be Trump assassin sentenced to 7 YEARS

(His Dad the would-be assassin, Routh ran the website for the 'Ukraine Foreign Legion') Oran Routh JAILED for child p*rn involving kid UNDER 12

Adding:

Trump Unlikely to Enforce Promised Tariffs on Russian Oil – Reuters

Reuters reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to follow through on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on countries importing Russian oil.

➡️Tariff Threats Seen as Ineffective and Politically Risky

According to analysts, such measures would risk inflaming already high inflation—an issue that is politically sensitive in the U.S. Moreover, past threats of this kind, such as those made against buyers of Venezuelan oil earlier this year, have largely proven toothless—especially in relation to China, which simply circumvented the sanctions.

Fernando Ferreira of Rapidan Energy Group noted that secondary tariffs targeting Russian oil flows would be a “blunt instrument,” saying:

“If you’re ready to go nuclear—removing 4.5 million barrels per day from the market and cutting trade ties with other nations over Russian imports—you risk triggering a price shock and destabilizing the global economy.”

➡️Trump Prioritizes Oil Price Stability Over Sanctions Theater

Clay Seigle, senior fellow at CSIS, added that implementing full tariffs on Russian oil importers would shrink global supply and drive prices up. But he also emphasized that few believe Trump will go down that path.

Trump is known for his sensitivity to fuel prices and his preference for bilateral deals over rigid sanction regimes that could tie his hands in negotiations. Seigle noted that many market players likely see the tariff threats as political theater rather than actionable policy.

Just two days after the tariff warning, Trump publicly called $64 per barrel a “great level” and stated his goal is to push prices slightly lower, calling cheap oil “one reason inflation is under control.”

Prices have remained steady around $65 per barrel ever since, with no sign of major supply disruptions—further undermining the credibility of the tariff threats.

➡️Global Buyers Are Already Ignoring U.S. Threats

The weak follow-through on March’s Venezuelan tariff threats and the lack of serious energy sanctions on Russia have only deepened market skepticism. China, Venezuela’s top customer, has long adapted to U.S. pressure—reportedly purchasing over $1 billion in oil over the past year, often disguising it as Brazilian exports.

Venezuela’s oil exports surged in June, offsetting losses in the U.S. and EU markets.

➡️Political Timing Makes Tariffs Unlikely

Trump’s Republican party holds a narrow majority in both chambers of Congress. With midterms looming in 2026, analysts say Trump is unlikely to take any steps that would raise energy prices and jeopardize economic stability during an election cycle.