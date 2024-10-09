Elon Musk | What Is the Real History of Elon Musk? Why Do Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab, Musk & Xi Jinping Agree On: Carbon Taxes, Merging Humans w/ Artificial Intelligence, Self-Driving Cars, mRNA, Covering Earth W/ Satellites?





Who Is Elon Musk? READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content





Why Did the Legendary Nazi Rocket Scientist Wernher von Braun Predict 'Elon’ Would Lead Humans On Mars, In His 1952 Book “Project Mars”? -

https://nypost.com/2021/05/08/german-engineer-predicted-elon-would-conquer-mars-in-1952-novel/





'Elon’ would lead humans on Mars, legendary rocket scientist Wernher von Braun predicted in 1953 book - READ - https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/wernher-von-braun-elon-musk-mars-1953-book





In 1953, a scientist said the title of the leader of a Martian government would be ‘Elon’ - READ - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/elon-musk-mars-scientist-braun-b1879535.html





How Are Historians Reckoning With the Former Nazi Who Launched America's Space Program? - https://time.com/5627637/nasa-nazi-von-braun/