Steve Kirsch: Ditch Your Mask for $100,000!

Steve Kirsch, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been at the forefront of the medical freedom movement for the last few years. The founder of Treat Early and Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSFR), he has been as passionate as productive in exposing unscientific pandemic policies – sometimes using unusual methods.

In this interview with The New American, Mr. Kirsch offers his side of the viral story of him offering a fellow airplane passenger $100,000 to remove her mask for the duration of the flight, for which he has been ruthlessly blasted by the media. Mr. Kirsch explained that the purpose of the offer was to test the conviction of “psychologically programmed” mask-wearers and to incentivize them to become more open to scientific and common-sense arguments against masks.

Mr. Kirsch has been offering $1,000,000 to the federal healthcare officials to debate his on Covid vaccines safety and excess death rates in America to no avail. Even the “name-your-price” offer is yet to be taken, which suggests that Big Pharma pays them better, opined the businessman.

