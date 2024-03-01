Toward The Mark Song-Message-Video in Proverb 28

Toward The Mark song-writing from real-life experience seeing the contrast between: what I can do and what happens when I surrender it all to Christ *Proverb 28:19-20*

SPECIAL #CantGetEnoughOfTheProverbs SONG with a short real-life story from personal experience, a message aimed at showing GOD Big in a world that sees Him small.





Video Length = 5 min., 14 sec.

For writing your own story, meet with The Holy Spirit in the pages of God's Holy written Word, The Holy Bible KJV in Proverb 28...

"...He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread: but he that followeth after vain persons shall have poverty enough. A faithful man shall abound with blessings: but he that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent...."



Stop leaning to your own strength, ability, or understanding... Start putting your full trust in Christ Jesus instead!

