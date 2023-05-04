BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FBI Whistleblower Says Joe Biden Took Bribes From Foreign Nationals
31 views • 05/04/2023

The FBI has an unclassified internal document suggesting that Joe Biden took bribes from a foreign national in exchange for policy decisions — according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. Other stories include: an ongoing child support case in Arkansas threatens to reveal more about Hunter Biden’s suspect finances; New York is due to pass laws banning gas stoves; Florida just passed anti-ESG legislation; and San Francisco is reversing its “defund the police” course.  

 

Also, The New American’s Rebecca Terrell interviews legal scholar Joanna Martin, who has tirelessly defended the U.S. Constitution against those who want to replace it with a modernist counterfeit, and The John Birch Society research and legislative team discusses Texas legislation to ban obscene materials from government schools.   

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

bidenhunter bidenbiden crime familygas stoves
