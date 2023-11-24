BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SEDUCING SPIRITS AND DOCTRINES OF DEMONS, 1 Timothy 4:1-6; 2 Timothy 3:10, Ephesians 4:17,20231122
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 11/24/2023

SOUND CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 15 – SEDUCING SPIRITS AND DOCTRINES OF DEMONS -

1 Timothy 4:1-6; 2 Timothy 3:10; Ephesians 4:17-19 - Mid-Week, 20231122

Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils (demons);

2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;

3 Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

4 For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving:

5 For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. 6 If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.  Amen!            * * * *

You are cordially invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype link:

To join us live in the worship Service, please, click on the link:
https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3

Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing: Every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.

On Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM.

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch, www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4 Email: [email protected]

Keywords
liesmeattruthprayerfaithdemonministerexercisedevilhypocrisywordspiritdoctrinesfablecreaturebelievecreatemarrythanksgivingsanctifiedgodlinessseducingprofaneforbid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy