China, Russia will 'pop champagne' if security bill lapses after Trump urged Republicans to kill it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
House Speaker Johnson is going to appear with former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago amid threats to oust him. This comes as Trump urged conservatives to kill the surveillance bill. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., discusses the potential impact of the national security bill failing.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html