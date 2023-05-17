The Time to Impeach Has Come

Hey Congress. I'll give you 5 damn good reasons why the 46th President Joe Biden should be impeached. And I'll make it easy. I won't even bring up the fraudulent elections. Number One, TREASON. the allegations that are closing in surrounding the Biden Crime Family global treason. Number Two, MENTAL FITNESS and the 25th Amendment. Joe Biden does NOT have the mental fitness to be President and even he knows it. Number three, ECONOMIC SABOTAGE. Joe BIden has single handedly driven the nation to the brink of a collapse after shutting down our resources, depleting our oil reserves and bleeding our military dry. All in the name of a foreign globalist Agenda. Number Four, HEINOUS FELONIES. Their may be compromising evidence that Joe Biden is a hardcore pedophile behind closed doors while overseeing a global sex trafficking operation. And Five, NATIONAL SECURITY BREACH aside from allowing the Chinese to gather key information on our military installations via spy balloons. And putting us on the edge of nuclear devastation. Our borders have been invaded by who knows what, who knows where, and who knows how many. Slowly collapsing our interior. Of course, Joe Biden is merely the current visage of a cabal caught with their pants down by the Durham Investigation. A treasonous bureaucratic media monstrosity that knowingly lied to the American people yet faces no repercussions. Impeachment of Joe BIden is the first step towards those repercussions.





Immediately, the thought of Impeachment brings up the nightmare of a Kamala Harris Presidency. But isn't that the very reason she is there? Impeach Joe Biden now or suffer the consequences before more damage is done.





