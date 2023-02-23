EPOCH TV | WHO’s Power to Govern US Pandemics on the Table; Biden Launches ‘Equity’ Programs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV: Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
WHO’s Power to Govern US Pandemics Back on the Table; Biden Launches Sweeping ‘Equity’ ProgramsWATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/WHOsPandemicControlYT
The World Health Organization (WHO) may soon have the authority to decide how the United States handles pandemics. Negotiations are currently underway on a deal, where the United States could grant the WHO a new special authority.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has appointed Susan Rice as the chair of a new “White House Steering Committee on Equity,” which will create sweeping programs throughout the federal government to create “equitable outcomes.”
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.