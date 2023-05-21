Prepping for food while fighting the good fight of faith.

We are in the last days or end times of denominationalism, man's second great fall away from the ways of Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:3; Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff; 2 Thess. 2:3; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff; Dan. 2:44; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3, etc. Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, rules over men with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men; Denominationalism, socialism, fascism, environmentalism, atheism, etc.

The wisdom from above, the Royal Law of Love, the Perfect Law of Liberty, the Rod of Iron, is being restored over 43 years, Dan. 12:4; Rev. 5:1ff; Micah 7:15. The Bible of one faith Christianity, and the Kingdom of Jehovah, reveals that Satan is the man of sin, now a demon, antichrist, and the 2nd horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4. The wisdom from above is so powerful it had to be hidden away from humanity so there could be free moral agency, and we could learn for ourselves the consequences of following the ways of men without it being sin Rom. 5:13 Acts 17:30, and how we need Christ to save us from ourselves Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11. The 43 years of spiritual warfare is the time the Lord allows men to oppose Him while we have the Bible in part. So in these last days or 43 years Christ, from heaven, wields the Sword of the Spirit, 1 Cor. 13:9-12 on earth against the mega sword of Satan Heb. 1:2; Rev. 6:4 until the Bible was completed in 70 AD; Judas 3 at the first coming of Christ, and restored Micah 7:15 inabout 2065 AD at the second coming of the Lord.

One day to the Lord is as a thousand years for men in the Kingdom of Jehovah, divided into two ages by the ways of men 2 Pet. 3:8. The two ages are the first and second coming of the Lord. The Lord warned us that we need to patiently endure the suffering from the two great falls of man until the first in 70AD Judas 3, and now the second coming of the Lord 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11; Job in about 2065 AD.

Acts 10-11 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/acts-10-11-like-saul-and-cornelious#details

Acts 12 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/acts-12-satan-while-pretending-to#details

prepping with ham radio while fighting the good fight of faith https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/prepping-with-ham-radio-for-the-restoration#details

prepping for food while fighting the good fight of faith https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/prepping-for-food-while-fighting#details

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

https://thewatchman.substack.com/

[email protected]

806-416-0747