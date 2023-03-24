BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JP Sears: Act to Defend Freedom
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
32 views • 03/24/2023

Americans' constitutional freedoms and liberties have been taken for granted for too long. Now, when they are so viciously infringed on by the shadowy forces of the deep state and the globalist puppet masters, they need to be actively protected, believes conservative comedian JP Sears.


In this interview with The New American, JP discusses the role of humor and comedy in keeping people optimistic in dire times; the evolution of his political values, including his views on the Second Amendment; and his involvement in the medical freedom movement. JP observed that the forces of evil are waging psychological warfare against Americans, a part of whom unwittingly serves as their foot soldiers. The ultimate objective of this war is absolute control. In light of this, staying passive and idly expecting the storm to pass is not an option for American patriots. Luckily, the great awakening is well underway.


To stay updated on JP's work, please visit https://awakenwithjp.com/

