BrightLearn - Green Pharmacy Guide To Healing Foods by James A. Duke

In "Green Pharmacy Guide to Healing Foods," James A. Duke redefines the concept of medicinal plants by expanding it to include everyday plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, grains, nuts and seeds, which are readily available at local markets and in our kitchens. He introduces the concept of "multiple activity menus" (MAMs), which identify the phytochemicals in these foods and their therapeutic activities, providing a synergy score that suggests their potential in preventing or treating various conditions. Duke emphasizes the superiority of whole, fresh foods over supplements, arguing that the body requires a variety of nutrients best obtained from whole foods. He highlights the historical use of foods in ancient healing practices such as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine and introduces "Duke's Dozen," a list of 12 foods he considers most beneficial for fighting disease, including beans, garlic, green tea and dark chocolate. The book covers a wide range of health conditions, from fatigue and fibromyalgia to heartburn and gout, providing remedies with ratings based on scientific research, anecdotal evidence and personal experience. Duke also delves into the science of nutrition, advocating for a varied diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains and criticizes the health impacts of processed foods. His approach is both scientific and practical, making the book an accessible and valuable resource for anyone interested in natural health and wellness.





