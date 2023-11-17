Consumers Are Struggling, the Labor Market Might Be Cracking, and Walmart is Warning!

Walmart makes a major warning. Jobless claims spike. Oil (and gas) prices aren't just crashing, the whole WTI curve just get whacked. All three of those are different angles on the same thing. What's driving bids for bonds. The deflationary recession wasn't avoided, merely delayed.

Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis

