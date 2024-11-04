BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Perfect Plan for Fearless Living
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 7 months ago

Key Lesson:  Any plan born of desire soon expires both itself, as well as the fulfillment it promised to those who seek it, as imagined. On the other hand, those who follow what they love are continually enriched, especially as they realize that the flawless author and guide of their journey...is Love itself.

For more about Guy and his free talks he gives every Saturday morning on Insight Timer, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

For more information about the free talks that Guy gives every Wednesday at 6pm and every Sunday morning at 9:30am, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo

For information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org



Keywords
fearlovelifejourneyfearlessplansdiscoveryliving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy