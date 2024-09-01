The Best Rain Barrels & Rainwater Catchment Systems (aka Rain Cisterns) by BlueBarrelSystems.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Very shallow dive video introducing https://BlueBarrelSystems.com -- https://Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid 's NEWEST partner & utility bill FREEdom solution, food-grade rain barrels, complete rainwater catchments systems, and a TON of optional accessories.
BENEFITS OF CATCHING & STORING RAINWATER*:
* have a FREE and sustainable source of water for your garden or other uses
* have some peace of mind should there be a major collapse of critical infrastructure such as running city water
* reduce residential storm water run-off onto local streets to help reduce local flooding
* prevent mosquitoes laying their eggs by preventing ponding
* reduce harmful pollutants carried into fresh ground water sources by run-off
* reduce the amount of water entering our overloaded storm sewers
Learn more at: https://tinyurl.com/RainwaterHarvesting101
SAVE 10% & help https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com FUNdrai$e by entering discount code:
onehouseoffthegrid
and hitting "apply promo code" when checking-out @
https://BlueBarrelSystems.com
To ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, pls forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to either:
OR
and then leave me a VM at my home # at 786.441.2727 with the date and approx. time of your email since I don't check emails regularly.
To become a client and/or business partner of 1HOG, fill-out or look around the following:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation (after successfully submitting, please leave me a VM and/or send me a text)
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos
https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid (after successfully submitting, please leave me a VM and/or send me a text)
Leave me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727 or
text: 305.297.9360 with questions about saving and/or earning with my company.
* where allowed by local law!