Is the Sleep State More About Desire Going to the Spirit World or Resting the Physical Body? Why Our Body Needs to Rest? Difficulty to Maintain Our Facade When Tired, Manic Depression
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
49 views • 11/24/2023

Full Original:https://youtu.be/rnCyXoPlVl4

20111106 Spirit Life - The Sleep State S1P1


Cut:

14m21s - 19m34s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************





“THE SOUL CONDITION AFFECTS HOW THE ENERGY FLOWS AND HOW THE REVITALISING ENERGY FLOWS WITHIN THE BOTH BODIES (physical and spirit body).”

@ 18m25s


Keywords
spiritualitychronic fatiguesimplesoul foodsleep statedivine love pathsoul healingsoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healspirits and spirit influencedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingstress and physical bodymanic depressionmanic fazesoul condition and energytired and exhaustedangry and tired
