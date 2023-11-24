Is the Sleep State More About Desire Going to the Spirit World or Resting the Physical Body? Why Our Body Needs to Rest? Difficulty to Maintain Our Facade When Tired, Manic Depression

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Original:https://youtu.be/rnCyXoPlVl4
20111106 Spirit Life - The Sleep State S1P1
Cut:
14m21s - 19m34s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“THE SOUL CONDITION AFFECTS HOW THE ENERGY FLOWS AND HOW THE REVITALISING ENERGY FLOWS WITHIN THE BOTH BODIES (physical and spirit body).”
@ 18m25s