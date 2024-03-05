Chronicle of a special military operation: events of March 02 - March 04, 2024





▪️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to strike an oil depot in Feodosia with 38 drones. As a result, Russian troops shot down 36 drones, one UAV fell on the Tavrida highway, and the second hit a pipe on the territory of the base.





▪️In Bolshaya Pisarevka, the target was the NSU training center , where the Russians from the RDK were stationed. As a result of the arrival, a concentration of personnel totaling up to 40 people was hit.





▪️In Mirnograd (Dimitrov), on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of the DPR, the Harmony Lyceum came under attack. A building containing about 100 people was destroyed by a direct hit. At least half of the members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed.





▪️Ukrainian formations do not stop attacks along the border of the Belgorod region . All targets were successfully shot down, without any damage or casualties.





▪️Meanwhile, heavy fighting is taking place in Belogorovka . Russian troops are intensively striking targets in the populated area and its surroundings. Russian troops repel attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the ruins of the industrial zone of the Popasnyansky water utility.





▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue to advance in several directions at once. In the Bakhmut direction, units of the Russian Armed Forces are conducting forays into the southwestern outskirts of Krasnoye , and fighting is taking place on Tereshkova Street.





▪️West of Avdeevka, Russian troops continue their offensive, breaking through the enemy’s first line of defense. During fierce fighting, Russian troops completely occupied Orlovka and Tonenkoye .

