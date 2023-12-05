Anna Perez: Is either Party Winning? American Politics Devolved to A Laughingstock?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The best that the Democrats have to offer right now is a law in NYC to help end discrimination against fat people. Let that sink in. These people clearly aren’t winning. Meanwhile, Republicans aren’t doing much better. I guess maybe Ronna McDaniel spent too much money on a new face because the RNC is broke and they’re a total mess. You can’t tell me we’re not the laughingstock of the world right now.