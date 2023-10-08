LIVE Resistance Chicks' Neighborhood Revival with Lisa Schwarz

Lisa Schwarz is a national speaker, published author, Certified Biblical Counselor, Professional Life Coach, Brain Health Coach, and Founder/CEO of Crazy8 Ministries. She also designs and develops events, conferences, trainings and workshops for diverse settings throughout the United States. Her mantra is enforcing purpose: maximizing who you are, what you do and cultures around you.Lisa Schwarz body shotLisa has a powerful and effective mission that has broadened to include counseling, consulting and coaching for individuals and groups as well as a restorative housing program. All of this is to reach out and equip individuals, empower people and enforce purpose in their lives through the transforming power of Jesus Christ.

Stepping into the Supernatural: Rise Up and Walk

