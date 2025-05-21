BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Governor Ferguson Signs Law That Guts Parents' Bill of Rights, Stripping Key Protections for Families
BehindTheLinePodcast
35 views • 3 months ago

In a move that critics say strips parents of fundamental rights, Governor Bob Ferguson has signed an overhaul of Initiative 2081, the citizen-backed “Parents’ Bill of Rights” passed by over 448,000 Washingtonians. The new law removes parental access to students’ medical and mental health records—including those related to gender-affirming care—undermining provisions originally designed to keep parents informed and involved in their children's education and well-being.


Despite widespread support for the original initiative, the revised legislation narrows the definition of “school records,” eliminates required parental notifications about medical services, and uses an emergency clause to block a public referendum. While it adds vague assurances of student protections, critics argue it erodes parental authority, bypasses consent, and prioritizes state control over family decision-making. Opponents are already mobilizing efforts to repeal the law and restore the rights voters demanded in Initiative 2081.


Keywords
