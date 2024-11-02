© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson: Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a lifelong Democrat, did eight years in federal prison. By the time he got out in 2020, his party had gone completely insane. He’s now all in for Donald Trump.
(0:00) Blagojevich’s Prison Experience
(10:10) The Left’s Anti-Christian Agenda
(19:50) What Role Did Barack Obama Play in Destroying Blagojevich’s Life?
(29:58) The Real Reason They Jailed Blagojevich
(43:47) Donald Trump and Blagojevich
(50:13) The Media Covering for the Democrat Elites
(52:57) Will Trump Win?
(1:04:39) What Happens If Kamala Wins?
(1:06:40) How Did Obama Get So Rich and Powerful?
(1:08:34) Will Michelle Obama Run for Office?
(1:11:53) The Clintons and Foreign Wars
(1:29:34) Kamala Harris’s Sickening Campaign