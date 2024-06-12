MOVIE STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED BLOOD CLOT IN RIGHT EYE

bootcamp





June 9, 2024





The daughter of a friend of mine has a problem with her eye right now, too. She has "fluid built up" in it. Vaxxed to the max. She's pregnant too. So, they're attributing the eye problem to the pregnancy. My friend, the mother, has been sick with bronchitis for the past 2-months. Uncontrollable coughing for the first entire month and on steroids or something for the last month. They're both uber vaxxed. I've tried explaining to these people but it simply does not compute. It's like trying to put a square peg in a round hole. I'd say 10-20% of the vaxxed people I know have serious, life threatening health problems right now. Another 20% have health problems that have caused them serious pain and suffering.





https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1797331551899750672 Actress Deepika Singh suffers a blood clot in her right eye while shooting."I have been #jabbed #vaccinationdone

https://www.indiaforumsDOTcom/article/mangal-lakshmi-actress-deepika-singh-suffers-a-blood-clot-in-her-right-eye-while-shooting_207806

https://www.indiatodayDOTin/television/celebrity/story/diya-aur-baati-hum-s-deepika-singh-gets-first-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-1811174-2021-06-05





Stephen Foster - Beautiful Dreamer

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=G-J0KCnbBUc





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YHKhGILz375J/