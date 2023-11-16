After a Meeting Today with Xi Jinping - Biden had to Again Call the Chinese Leader a "Dictator", explaining that China has this form of government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After a meeting with Xi Jinping, Biden didn't forget to again call the Chinese leader a 'dictator', explaining that China has this form of government
Adding:
The Chinese Foreign Ministry called Biden's words about Xi Jinping "wrong and irresponsible."
The US President said he still considers the Chinese leader a “dictator” - despite the progress he claimed they made at the San Francisco talks.