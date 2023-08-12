USD Currency Lifecycle: From Controlling Money to the Monetary Collapse

FREE REPORT: "Ultimate Guide to CBDCs: How It Affects Your Future, Retirement, and Freedom" 👉 Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/cbdc-report?VID=TK8122023

When it comes to an economic crisis, people are often devastated and shocked when the bottom falls out later stating that hindsight is 2020. But in reality, the signs were there all along. And right now there are clear indicators of a financial crisis. But the good news is that if you can understand where we are in the life cycle of a currency, then you will be able to see what's coming and how to protect yourself while you still have time. Hi everyone. I'm Taylor Kenny with item trading. If you are sensing that something is off, that we're approaching a reset, that the pieces of the puzzle just aren't quite coming together. You are not alone. What you're sensing is a combination of factors that indicate that we are soon going to see the end of the current currency life cycle and a new monetary regime.

Questions on how to protect your wealth from an unstable global financial system? Schedule your FREE strategy call with our seasoned consultants. 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon?utm_content=TK8122023 or by calling 866-974-3284.

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️

🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang