The Sun Will Shine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Each of us will—in our own time and in our own way—face hatred and slander and abuse if we are, indeed, walking faithfully with Jesus Christ. As He told me, “The more you suffer, the closer you are to Me. Just keep walking with Me.”
We must remain faithful to Jesus in all we do no matter the hatred and slander and abuse we face, for we are facing it with Him.
#TheSunWillShine, #KeepTheFaith, #WalkWithJesus