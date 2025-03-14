BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Idle Excess: Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse | Part 7 (61-70)
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
46 views • 6 months ago

Nebraska’s delegation—Senators Fischer and Ricketts, Representatives Flood, Bacon, and Smith—backed spending riddled with fraud and waste, as uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency. From overpriced goods to unused resources, their careless endorsements burden taxpayers, exposing a congressional failure to favor accountability over reckless excess.

View the full, unedited "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the State’s Congressional Delegation," featuring all 100 items listed from 100 to 1. Or, watch the 10-part video series, with 10 items per part, on this video platform or at the Nebraska Journal Herald, where the full article is also available.  

#NebraskaFailure #DOGEReveal #WasteLoad #FraudVote #PublicCost 

newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
