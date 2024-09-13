BRAZIL BANS X, PUNISHES CITIZENS FOR FREE SPEECH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brazil is the latest casualty in the global attack on censorship with a recent ban on X and restrictions that forced Rumble out, all under the guise of “internet safety” laws. The move has sparked huge protests in Sao Paulo. Meanwhile, a frightening new tactic to censor social media users questioning vaccines is simply removing posts for violating policies for “self-harm, to themselves or others”.
