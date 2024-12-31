Health Pagans, Mercola, Madeleine McCann, Nate Marino, Lion’s Gate, Gun Golf, Hollywood

SR 2024-12-30 Fuck You, Andy

* Your choices for SPIRITUAL health from the dissident health community: New Age pagans or PHONY Kreeschian.

* Joseph Mercola and “Erin Elizabeth” the Nerd Hooker.

* Derek Broze, Joseph Mercola and Andrew Kaufman: whether viruses exist is a “needless distraction”.

* Johnny is a pariah. Why? —ask “Andy” Kaufman.

* It’s a blessing to be poor if this is the reason.

* When Shaun Attwood shows you “what Madeleine McCann looks like today”.

* “Should I let my son join the military?” Are you kidding me??

* What are the medical dissidents NOT telling you...?

* Does God really appoint every “king”?

* Nate Marino dropped everything to be with Jason Cooley only to get kicked out?

* Is Johnny’s guardian angel bitter and angry? (Hopefully so!)

* The key to power.

* When Lion’s Gate and Netflix have messages for Johnny.

* Jimmy Carter just died (several years ago).

* Crowd-sourcing Gun Golf.

* Brother Gregory’s take on Romans 13.

* Tommy Lee Jones’ Jesidue is crazy.

