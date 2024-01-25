Create New Account
Hamas DESTROYS Any Hope for Peaceful Coexistence | The Caroline Glick Show In-Focus
Posted 24January2014 JNS TV;

How do the left and right see Oct. 7th? Is the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and the aftermath putting American Jews in an uncomfortable position? Caroline breaks this down on her In-Focus!

israelleft winggazahamascaroline glick

