🌟 Building The Right Team for Success: Unlocking Entrepreneurial Wisdom 🛠

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3ZC01xo
Discover the art of assembling a winning team in the business world! Whether you're an entrepreneur or a seasoned manager, this question is universal: "How do you build a team?" 💼
Join us as we navigate this journey, with insights from Christos A. Makridis, a Research Assistant Professor at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. 📚
Right now, our focus is on finding the perfect operator to help modernize our restaurant and enhance our digital presence and social media strategy. 🍽️📲
While academic principles often focus on macro policies, the keys to a thriving business might surprise you. 📈
Tune in to our full episode for in-depth insights! 🎙️ Click the link in our bio or the description above.