Marijuana is Not What You Think it is

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hidden Dangers of High-Potency Cannabis
In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, I share a different perspective on cannabis, questioning its commonly touted health benefits. While acknowledging its controlled medical use, I address the alarming side effects and rising psychotic disorders linked to its high-potency forms. Statistics reveal a growing epidemic among young users, leading to severe mental health issues and suicides. This discussion sheds light on the underreported dangers of modern cannabis products, emphasizing the importance of informed usage and professional supervision.
00:00 Introduction and Disclaimer
00:53 The Potency and Regulation of Modern Cannabis
02:06 Impact on Youth and Mental Health
04:27 The Hidden Dangers of Cannabis
07:39 Chemical Contaminants in Cannabis Products
08:13 Cannabis as a Pest Repellent and Its Side Effects
08:55 The Neurological and Physical Impact of Cannabis
15:07 Homeopathic Use of Cannabis
16:36 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
*This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute providing medical advice or professional services.