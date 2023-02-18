© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Since the deployment of the virus and its countermeasure one question has burned into the consciousness of Americans everywhere: how did Constitutional and human rights laws become impotent? Why are war crimes going unpunished? Hopefully this production will shed some light on these questions.
For all show notes and references go to: http://www.book-of-ours.com/pdfs/Living-War-Crimes-Show-Notes-Source-Links.pdf
For questions email [email protected]
Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
Opening music:
Adeline Yeo “Mystery Maze”
Music:
Anemoia “Home”
Mirrored https://rumble.com/v23h062-the-new-constitution-living-war-crimes.html
bookofours