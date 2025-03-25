BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Solar system simply refuted with tape measure Factor_Sun only 6000 km away
NeoLeon
NeoLeon
195 views • 5 months ago

The Mega LIE of the scientific community, including NASA and all secular
organizations!
Anyone can test the lie about our so-called solar system for
themselves on their living room floor with a tape measure and compare it
with reality!
The sun is about 6,000 km away and is a small spotlight!
There are no more excuses!
This is the way out of the Matrix!
The globe is our prison! Wake up, finally, before it's too late!
Otherwise, we'll end up in digital prison!
Please share everywhere!

scienceresearchnasahollywoodeducationspaceflat earthnwovaticanconsciousnessspace travel
