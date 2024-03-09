Boeing Whistleblower Rips Company Executives For Ignoring 'Absolute Chaos'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A former Senior Manager at Boeing, now a Whistleblower Rips Company Executives For Ignoring 'Absolute Chaos'. There is enormous pressure to get Planes rushed out the door.
Too few employees, making mistakes, they are tired, there are parts issues, etc. He alerted management but they didnt want to hear it. The past 6 years have not met the gold standard of the past. He has since retired.