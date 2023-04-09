Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on the Cross of Christ. This is the very point of Genesis 3. Sin came into the world through a tempter, and the essence of that temptation was: “You will be like God.” The imitation of God on this point is the essence of evil. Our parents fell for it. In them, we have all fallen for it. Now, it is part of our nature. Therefore, every one of us, by nature, takes the image of God in us, which is intended to mirror and reflect his glory, we turn with it with our backs to the light of his glory and we fall in love with the shadow of the image of God that we cast upon the earth and try desperately to convince ourselves, by modern technology, sexual exploits, athletic prowess, counter-culture hairdos, that this shadow on the ground in front of us is glorious and satisfying. As our pride pours contempt upon the glory of God, so his righteousness must pour wrath upon the pride of man.

