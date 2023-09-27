© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cluster B Society
Writer and New York Times best-selling author Christopher Rufo has recently unveiled a mind-boggling new short film that’s already been watched by over two million people. This film revolves around a rather unusual set of psychopathologies known as the “Cluster B Society,” which has a chokehold over the United States.
So, what exactly is this “Cluster B Society”? Well, according to Chris, it represents a pattern of psychological dysfunction that has infiltrated and take over our most esteemed institutions, corporate bureaucracies, and the highest levels of power.
Mirrored - Christopher F. Rufo
