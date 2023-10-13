Newsmax | FAFO: Retired Navy Seal Carl Higbie GOES OFF!!! 'Hamas just lit a fire they can't put out'

Retired Navy Seal Carl Higbie GOES OFF!!! 'Hamas just lit a fire they can't put out'





🔴"Who do you think you're talking to. We're Americans. We don't live in fear... Our president may be a houseplant, but do not underestimate the reality that we own half the world's firearms. Many of which are in the hands of over 20M+ able-bodied veterans... you wanna mess around in my house, come and find out. " - Carl Higbie (

@CarlHigbie

)





🔴"They've been put on notice. If you f**k around with us. If you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before." - Donald Trump (

@realDonaldTrump

)





🔴"Countless are still missing, being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, and are feared dead." - Nick Sortor (

@nicksortor

)





🔴"How did we miss this? As far as American intelligence, maybe it’s because the FBI & CIA are focused on Trump Supporters, or Pro-Life People protesting outside abortion clinics, or moms who go to school boards to complain about curriculum" - Sean Parnell (

@SeanParnellUSA

)





🔴"Why do we allow people like this in our country? Denaturalize and Deport them. It is our decision who is allowed to be in our country and who isn't." - Jack Posobiec (

@JackPosobiec

)





🔴"he leader of Hamas called on extremists in America and around the world to create a Jihad on Friday. They are openly calling for the death of non-Muslims." - Scott H. Fishman (

@ScottFishman

)





🔴"Now would be a really good time to round up every illegal and deport them" - Col/ Rob Maness ret. (

@RobManess

)





🔴"I’ve seen the demons. And if you think the demons are going to spare you because you’ve got a Che Guevara shirt on, or you have a Palestinian flag in your dorm window, then I strongly suggest you buy an expensive life insurance plan." - Dan Bongino (

@dbongino

)





🔴"Graham is on CNN calling for the United States and Israel to go forward with a joint military operation to bomb Iran "even in the absence of direct evidence of their involvement of the Israel attacks." Get this f*cker off the air. He is a clear and present danger to the United States of America." - Spitfire (

@DogRightGirl

)





🔴"ICYMI: 30 tons of ammonium nitrate is missing from a train shipment and senators are getting satellite phones... 30 tons of ammonium nitrate in the wrong hands could level a small city... PAYING ATTENTION Yet" - Chuck Callesto (

@ChuckCallesto

)





🔴"Treason equals unchecked illegal aliens entering the U.S. by the thousands & our government continues to gaslight say border is secure!" - Kat The Hammer (

@KatTheHammer1

)







