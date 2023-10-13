Newsmax | FAFO: Retired Navy Seal Carl Higbie GOES OFF!!! 'Hamas just lit a fire they can't put out'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Navy Seal Carl Higbie GOES OFF!!! 'Hamas just lit a fire they can't put out'
🔴"Who do you think you're talking to. We're Americans. We don't live in fear... Our president may be a houseplant, but do not underestimate the reality that we own half the world's firearms. Many of which are in the hands of over 20M+ able-bodied veterans... you wanna mess around in my house, come and find out. " - Carl Higbie (
@CarlHigbie
)
🔴"They've been put on notice. If you f**k around with us. If you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before." - Donald Trump (
@realDonaldTrump
)
🔴"Countless are still missing, being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, and are feared dead." - Nick Sortor (
@nicksortor
)
🔴"How did we miss this? As far as American intelligence, maybe it’s because the FBI & CIA are focused on Trump Supporters, or Pro-Life People protesting outside abortion clinics, or moms who go to school boards to complain about curriculum" - Sean Parnell (
@SeanParnellUSA
)
🔴"Why do we allow people like this in our country? Denaturalize and Deport them. It is our decision who is allowed to be in our country and who isn't." - Jack Posobiec (
@JackPosobiec
)
🔴"he leader of Hamas called on extremists in America and around the world to create a Jihad on Friday. They are openly calling for the death of non-Muslims." - Scott H. Fishman (
@ScottFishman
)
🔴"Now would be a really good time to round up every illegal and deport them" - Col/ Rob Maness ret. (
@RobManess
)
🔴"I’ve seen the demons. And if you think the demons are going to spare you because you’ve got a Che Guevara shirt on, or you have a Palestinian flag in your dorm window, then I strongly suggest you buy an expensive life insurance plan." - Dan Bongino (
@dbongino
)
🔴"Graham is on CNN calling for the United States and Israel to go forward with a joint military operation to bomb Iran "even in the absence of direct evidence of their involvement of the Israel attacks." Get this f*cker off the air. He is a clear and present danger to the United States of America." - Spitfire (
@DogRightGirl
)
🔴"ICYMI: 30 tons of ammonium nitrate is missing from a train shipment and senators are getting satellite phones... 30 tons of ammonium nitrate in the wrong hands could level a small city... PAYING ATTENTION Yet" - Chuck Callesto (
@ChuckCallesto
)
🔴"Treason equals unchecked illegal aliens entering the U.S. by the thousands & our government continues to gaslight say border is secure!" - Kat The Hammer (
@KatTheHammer1
)