Podcast 2023-13 – Die BRD-Lüge
Podcast fuer Deutschland
Podcast fuer Deutschland
30 views • 03/27/2023

Podcast 2023-13 – Die BRD-Lüge (letzte Folge)

von wahrheiten.org

Quelle: https://www.wahrheiten.org/blog/brd-luege/

Bitte recherchieren sie selbst und hinterfragen, was wir verbreiten!

Weiterführende Links:

https://youtu.be/SFfIEIdf0Wc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tk3z4ifTzjQ

https://www.ddbradio.de/ddbradio_archiv/februar-2023.html



Aktuelles aus aller Welt: https://www.ddbnews.org/

werde auch ein Teil der Weltanschauungs Gemeinschaft: https://www.grosswenea.com/

Auf Telegram: http://t.me/wenea_Wissen_und_Weisheit

Webradio: https://www.ddbradio.org/ und für Mobilgeräte: https://www.ddbradio.net

Bitte verbreiten Danke


Diesen Beitrag ist auf:

- BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rjp2IRIRsPEu/

- brighteon: https://bit.ly/2JJ43Sn

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PodcastDeutschland:0

- Telegram: https://t.me/PodcastDeutschland

sowie als Audio-Podcast:

- Deezer: http://bit.ly/35ruH6U

- Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2T3vKY2

- iTunes: https://apple.co/2s2sql8

- Stitcher: https://4h.net/RgKEY

- FMPlayer: https://cutt.ly/Stdakav

- Listen Notes: https://lnns.co/9i3x_4azPFm

zu finden und als MP3 zum Download:

https://wy2ade.podcaster.de/download/2023-13_PC_BRD Luege.mp3

podcastrechtdeutsch2023gesprochen
