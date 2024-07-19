8 Shots — At Least 3 Shooters

Trump Assassination Attempt Wasn’t A Lone Gunman

* 8 total shots were fired.

* Shots 1-3 were fired from relatively short range (presumably by the patsy on the roof).

* Shots 4-5 were fired from approximately the same distance — but not by the patsy (possibly a rogue hit team in the building).

* Shots 6-7 were fired from medium/long ranges (by other shooters at different locations).

* Shot 8 was fired by a counter-sniper.





The full episode is linked below.





Health Ranger Report | New Audio Forensic Analysis Reveals At Least Three Shooters At Trump Campaign Event (19 July 2024)

https://www.brighteon.com/a2ec2cff-0d92-4870-9629-e1fa9eb3fb09

https://rumble.com/v57ke59-new-audio-forensic-analysis-reveals-at-least-three-shooters-at-trump-campai.html