8 Shots — At Least 3 Shooters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt Wasn’t A Lone Gunman
* 8 total shots were fired.
* Shots 1-3 were fired from relatively short range (presumably by the patsy on the roof).
* Shots 4-5 were fired from approximately the same distance — but not by the patsy (possibly a rogue hit team in the building).
* Shots 6-7 were fired from medium/long ranges (by other shooters at different locations).
* Shot 8 was fired by a counter-sniper.
The full episode is linked below.
Health Ranger Report | New Audio Forensic Analysis Reveals At Least Three Shooters At Trump Campaign Event (19 July 2024)
https://www.brighteon.com/a2ec2cff-0d92-4870-9629-e1fa9eb3fb09
https://rumble.com/v57ke59-new-audio-forensic-analysis-reveals-at-least-three-shooters-at-trump-campai.html