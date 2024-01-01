147-Stop the Prosecution of Commissioners Krouse and Jackson

Jefferson County WV Commissioners Krouse and Jackson are being prosecuted by County Prosecutor Matt Harvey because of their work stoppage in protest of the railroading of industrial solar farms in Jefferson County WV. Since Krouse and Jackson have already returned to work, Harvey should drop the petition to remove the Commissioners, unless he wants to join the likes of Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg and Jack Smith, prosecutors in President Trump's cases.
