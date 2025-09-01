DASH AND BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS WHEN KEMPNER MAN 🛻 WRECKING PICKUP INTO KILLEEN MALL

Exclusive: Dash and body camera footage shows Kempner man wrecking pickup into Killeen Mall





#KilleenMall #JCPenny





KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Newly-obtained dashcam and body camera footage show the fateful moment a Central Texas wrecked a pickup truck into the #KilleenMall on December 21, 2024.





Tragedy struck at the Killeen Mall when #JohnDarrelSchultz, 53, of Kempner, Texas, drove his truck into the #JCPenny’s during a police chase, injuring multiple people.





It’s now been eight months since that incident, and KWTX has obtained the dash and body camera footage from the DPS Trooper that was pursuing the driver when he drove into the mall.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTnhmhHHgPw





Thumbnail: https://www.kwtx.com/2025/08/27/live-6-never-before-seen-dash-body-camera-footage-show-kempner-man-wrecking-pickup-into-killeen-mall/