BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DASH AND BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS WHEN KEMPNER MAN 🛻 WRECKING PICKUP INTO KILLEEN MALL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
239 views • 2 weeks ago

Exclusive: Dash and body camera footage shows Kempner man wrecking pickup into Killeen Mall


#KilleenMall #JCPenny


KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Newly-obtained dashcam and body camera footage show the fateful moment a Central Texas wrecked a pickup truck into the #KilleenMall on December 21, 2024.


Tragedy struck at the Killeen Mall when #JohnDarrelSchultz, 53, of Kempner, Texas, drove his truck into the #JCPenny’s during a police chase, injuring multiple people.


It’s now been eight months since that incident, and KWTX has obtained the dash and body camera footage from the DPS Trooper that was pursuing the driver when he drove into the mall.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTnhmhHHgPw


Thumbnail: https://www.kwtx.com/2025/08/27/live-6-never-before-seen-dash-body-camera-footage-show-kempner-man-wrecking-pickup-into-killeen-mall/

Keywords
epic failrektpolice chasejohn darrel schultzkilleen mall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy