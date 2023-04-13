BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AND SO IT BEGINS - Adam From The Bible Is On Earth!!! (not a joke)
Yashadel (The First Adam)
566 views • 04/13/2023

This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is a matter of life and death for us all. The governments are not telling the public but they are well aware of the situation that is now unfolding. God has literally sent the first man Adam back into the world to be His end time witness, and this is his "introduction video.". Much is not what it seems. 

If you are a Christian I pray that you will take this warning seriously and seek shelter within your faith of the truth and power of Jesus. If you are not a Christian I pray that through the mercy of God that you soon will be. It truly has begun and nothing that any man can say has the power to change it.

biblechristjesusworldrevelationadamwitnessesyashadel
