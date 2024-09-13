Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 4, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2371 - Does berberine help with insulin? -Are some celebrity relationships staged by their publicist? -Do they want to reclassify marijuana? -Is truth being taken away from society? -How fast does time go by? And are you living up to your God given purpose? -Will California pull artificial dyes out of their foods in their school systems? -How can you be a good neighbor? -Is there a natural way to help losing weight? -More kids are dying from heart issues from Covid vaccine. Was Winston Churchill a tyrant or a hero? History tells the truth