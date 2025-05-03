NUCLEAR warning from Pakistan to India - part 1

NUCLEAR warning from Pakistan to India

Diplomat says Islamabad could use NUKES in case of war with New Delhi

‘Pakistan will use full spectrum of power, BOTH conventional and nuclear’ — ambassador to Russia tells RT.

Adding, earlier today:

❗️Modi BANS Pakistani ships from entering Indian ports.

❗️ India imposes IMMEDIATE ban on goods from Pakistan - Says in 'interest of national security'

Pakistan tests MISSILE in military drills. Abdali has 450km range to blast ground targets.

Army lauds successful training launch.