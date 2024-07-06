BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Try To Grasp Eternity as You Will be spending Forever Somewhere?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
43 views • 10 months ago

People have this nasty habit called procrastination; I’ll worry about that when the time comes?


God wants You to enjoy your life, you work hard, save up for the things you want, there is nothing wrong with that, it is a gift of God. 

 

Just don’t get so busy that You forget those around you that could use a little help, and don’t forget that one day it will all end?


Everything in life that you worked for all your possessions, all gone, with the exception of all the wealth you send on ahead?


Too late for the procrastinator, he never took the time to get ready for this day, even though he knew it would someday arrive?


Where will You spend eternity, think about that because eternity is a very, very, very long time, and hell is going to suck.

