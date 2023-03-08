How a Tubal Ligation Affects Your Hormones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Every
year, there are over 700,000 tubal ligations performed in the United States!
This procedure, often referred to as “having your tubes tied,” ties off the
fallopian tubes and cuts off blood supply to the ovaries, which can cause a
host of symptoms related to hormone imbalance.
Join Dr. Hotze today as he explains the tubal ligation procedure, how it affects a woman’s body, and natural treatment options with bioidentical hormones.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.