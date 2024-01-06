Job 38-41. BEFORE HE SAVES US FROM OURSELVES, THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY HAS SOME QUESTIONS!

THE SECOND COMING/RESTORATION/APPEARING/REVELATION OF THE GOD BREATHED WORD OF GOD.

During the first ἀποκάλυψις (appearing, coming, or revelation of the ways of θεός James 5:7-11the θεός breathed Word of God, in Hebrew and Greek was completed and delivered to the ἐκκλησία, those called out of the kingdoms of men in 70 AD and broke up and consumed the ways of men; Kingdoms, preaching, bible translations and religions of men Dan. 2:44; Judas 3.

During the second ἀποκάλυψις of the ways of θεός, by the second age of the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible from God, in part, and under restoration, those called out by God will again contend for the one true faith by editing the lies/wiles/seals/translations of Satan out of the bible translations of men. Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse, steals our sanity and peace Rev. 6:4 by pretending to be God and convincing us that we can preach, give religions, and translate and interpret the Bible as well as, if not better than God.

Bible translations of men are earthy, sensual, devilish, and the authority behind the murder of Christ James 3:5; 1 Cor. 2:6-16. Even one word/mistake/lie/wile/translation/chapter or verse division from men added to or taken away from the God's breathed Word makes them not the Bible at all Gal. 1:6-10; Rev. 22:18, 19. The Bible is not of private interpretation or translation 2 Pet. 1:20. It is not in man to guide his steps Jer. 10:23. We will transition from the ways of men to the ways of God for 43 years, not repenting of using them will be catastrophic as the unrepentant will not be able to enter into the Kingdom Matt. 7:21ff; Rev. 18:4; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. Once completed in about 43 years, Christ will resume His rule over the kingdom of heaven, with the Royal Law of Agape Love, AKA The Perfect Law of Liberty, AKA the Rod of Iron. It is the truth Jesus promised that would free us from every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32, and bring salvation from the ways of men down from heaven for the second time.

The ways of men were necessary so men could murder the Son of God and so that demons, especially Satan, could rule over the kingdoms of men with his mega sword Rev. 6:4, so that men for the second time can fight the good fight of faith, in these last days or end times of the kingdoms of men 1 Cor. 2:6-16; James 5:7-11; Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3.





806-216-1161

[email protected]

https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/

https://thewatchman.substack.com/

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan