Tom Renz | Crisis of the Vaxxed

Today the story is covid, covid is everywhere. Headlines on more lockdowns, new vaccines, and endless corruption. This is a crisis of the vaxxed, in 2021 I started talking about how the vaccines were going to cause covid. The vaccines were going to damage the immune system that creates the spike protein and this was going to result in the vaccinated getting covid and being more susceptible to it. That is all true. Right now we have a situation where we have a new outbreak that’s coming out and it’s not going to impact anyone who’s unvaxxed but it’s going to be a real problem for the vaxxed. We are seeing a lot more information about this coming out and it’s a disaster. Yet instead of getting rid of these deadly gene therapy vaccines the government is doubling down. Mary Talley Bowdan who does a great job on twitter, put out a quote that said, “vaccinated and boosted people are 41x less likely to die of covid than unvaccinated individuals according to the White House.” That is Joe Biden spreading outright lies and misinformation, Joe Biden is a liar and a crook and that is misinformation at its finest. As Bowden notes, Gibraltar, the world's most vaccinated nation (100%), saw spikes in deaths following the rollout, 2,853 fatalities per million. Vermont, America's most vaccinated state, has more than 75% of the deaths in the vaccinated. No kidding, that’s the way this works, you get vaccinated, you get covid, you get dead. That is what’s happening folks. I’ve heard rumors that these new strains that are coming out were genetically modified and possibly escaped, and possibly released. I don’t know if that’s true, we can’t prove it. But, we do know that they were working on making more dangerous covid at Boston University so who knows maybe their gain-of-function research worked out as well as EcoHealth’s. Regardless, there is a new strain and it’s out there. What I can tell you is the new strain is about as dangerous as the original strain, which is not dangerous, it’s not a big deal, unless you are vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, now you are in trouble.

